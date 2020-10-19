Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,372 new cases, 34 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 183,315 cases and 8,500 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,372 positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 1,857 new cases and nine new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 183,315 cases and 8,500 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 26 new deaths reported Sunday, October 11 and eight new deaths reported Monday, October 19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 12 and 18 is 233,298, with 6,870 positive cases. There were 28,821 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 17 and 22,977 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 18.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,719 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,143,966 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 33% of cases so far in October

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 20% of cases so far in October

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases so far in October

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases so far in October SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in October

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,663 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,389 cases among employees, for a total of 30,052 at 1,025 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,609 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,697 of total cases are among health care workers.

