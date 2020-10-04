Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,251 new cases, 19 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 163,535 cases and 8,216 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,251 positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 1,161 cases and 19 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 163,535 cases and 8,216 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

A technical issue that is now resolved caused the delay in Saturday’s reporting.

The number of persons tested and reported to the Department of Health within the last 7 days (between September 27 and October 3) is 187,883. Of these, 23,979 persons were reported Saturday, October 3.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 850 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,931,635 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,232 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,153 cases among employees, for a total of 28,385 at 991 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,483 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,963 of our total cases are among health care workers.

