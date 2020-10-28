Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,228 new cases, 22 new deaths

The statewide total is now 200,674 cases and 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,228 positive cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 2,751 new cases and 23 new deaths were reported — the largest increase in daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic in April.

The statewide total is now 200,674 cases and 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 21 and October 27 is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 27.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,834 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,269,246 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 30% of cases so far in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in October

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 15% of cases so far in October

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 12% of cases so far in October

NW– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 15% of cases so far in October

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,561 cases among employees, for a total of 31,278 at 1,056 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,757 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,188 of the total cases are among health care workers.

More stories from WKBN.com: