Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,043 new cases, 29 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,043 positive cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 2,219 new cases and 33 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 192,622 cases and 8,654 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 17 and October 23 is 232,253 with 11,679 positive cases. There were 38,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 23.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,395 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,215,057 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,252 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,489 cases among employees, for a total of 30,741 at 1,043 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,971 of the total cases are among health care workers.

