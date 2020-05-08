Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,323 new cases, 200 new deaths

There is now a total of 54,238 cases of COVID-19 and 3,616 virus-related deaths

(WKBN) – As of Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 54,238 cases of COVID-19 and 3,616 virus-related deaths.

That is an increase of 1,323 cases and 200 new deaths since Thursday, when 1,070 new cases and 310 new deaths were reported.

There were 69 cases and seven deaths reported in Lawrence County, 70 cases and two deaths reported in Mercer County, 1,455 cases and 119 deaths in Allegheny County, and 192 cases and six deaths in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 216,321 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,919 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,542 cases among employees, for a total of 12,461 at 522 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,458 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 3,553 of our total cases are in health care workers.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be giving a briefing at 2 p.m. today. Check back here for that live report.