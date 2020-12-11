Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 12,745 new cases, 225 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 470,034 cases and a total of 12,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 12,745 positive cases of COVID-19 and 225 new deaths since Thursday’s report, where 11,972 positive cases and 248 new deaths were reported.

There are 5,877 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,218 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 28,466 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,009,510 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 42,380 resident cases of COVID-19 and 7,841 cases among employees, for a total of 50,221 at 1,381 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 7,425 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,424 of the total cases are among health care workers.