Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 11,972 new cases, 248 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 11,972 positive cases of COVID-19 and 248 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the statewide total to 457,289 cases and a total of 12,010 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

Latest county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 25,792 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,993,507 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 41,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,742 cases among employees, for a total of 49,477 at 1,373 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,249 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,260 of our total cases are among health care workers.

