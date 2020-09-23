Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Secretary of Health recognizes those who have died while treating COVID-19

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine also criticized legislators who are trying to overturn those orders

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine opened Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing on a somber note.

Levine recognized health workers who have died while treating those with the coronavirus.

Stressing the importance of state orders to curb the spread of COVID-19, Levine also criticized legislators who are trying to overturn those orders.

Statewide, there have been 898 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new related deaths.

Two new deaths were reported in Mercer County on Wednesday.

