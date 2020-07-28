Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,120 new cases, 24 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 109,384 cases and 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,120 positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 839 new cases and four new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 109,384 cases and 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 21 and July 27 is 162,937 with 6,526 positive cases. There were 24,428 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,059,776 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 19% of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 19% of cases so far in July;

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8% of cases in April to nearly 14% of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,225 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,868 cases among employees, for a total of 23,093 at 835 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 4,857 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 8,045 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.