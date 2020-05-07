Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,070 new cases, 310 new deaths

There were a total of 52,915 reported COVID-19 cases and 3,416 related deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,070 positive cases of COVID-19 and 310 new deaths, an increase from the 888 new COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths reported on Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to 52,915 COVID-19 cases and 3,416 deaths.

The deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.

There were 69 cases and seven deaths reported in Lawrence County, 70 cases and one death reported in Mercer County, 1,439 cases and 117 deaths in Allegheny County, and 190 cases and six deaths in Butler County.

There are 209,873 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

27% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,506 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,489 cases among employees, for a total of 11,995 at 514 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,355 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 3,437 of our total cases are in health care workers.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.