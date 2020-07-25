Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,054 new cases, 13 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 106,625 cases and 7,114 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,054 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 1,213 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 106,625 cases and 7,114 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 18 and July 24 is 157,974 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 24,891 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,016,705 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to approximately 20% of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases so far in July;

NE – 6% of cases in April to more than 16% of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to 14% of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to more than 13% of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,066 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,785 cases among employees, for a total of 22,851 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,850 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,902 our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

More stories from WKBN.com: