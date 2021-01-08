Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 10,178 new cases and 215 more deaths

That brings the statewide total to 703,265 cases and 17,394 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 10,178 positive cases of COVID-19 and 215 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 9,698 new cases and 265 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 703,265 cases and 17,394 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,491 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,113 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 to 31 stood at 15%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 66,636 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,352,377 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 56,278 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,416 cases among employees, for a total of 66,694 at 1,491 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 9,333 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 20,341 of the total cases are among health care workers.