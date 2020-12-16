Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 10,049 new cases and 278 more deaths

That brings the statewide total to 519,369 cases and a total of 13,168 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 10,049 positive cases of COVID-19 and 278 new deaths since Tuesday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 519,369 cases and a total of 13,168 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 6,295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 — double the peak in spring. Of that number, 1,264 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 10 stood at 16.2%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 46,175 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,086,059 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,287 resident cases of COVID-19 and 8,306 cases among employees for a total of 53,593 at 1,417 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 7,559 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,904 of the total cases are among health care workers.