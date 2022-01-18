(WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 17. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 10, to Sunday, Jan. 16, was 25,417.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, was 3.8% higher than on Jan. 9. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14.7% and rose to 13.7%, respectively.
Approximately 31.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32.4% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
January 7-13
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Dauphin
|41.6%
|Lebanon
|40.9%
|York
|39.6%
|Lancaster
|38.6%
|Franklin
|37.6%
|Perry
|36.8%
|Adams
|35.5%
|Cumberland
|35.2%
|Mifflin
|29.8%
|Juniata
|28.7%
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 138,331 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
- 11.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.
More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.