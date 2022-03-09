COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday. 

Numbers as of March 8 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,660,728+799
Hospitalizations112,951+84
ICU admissions13,278+8
Deaths*37,212+194
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,200.

The department reported 1,721 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,236,417 which is 61.91% of the state’s population. And 2,794 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total7433.1%19.5%
In ICU1473.67%23.89%
On ventilator961.9%71.63%

It’s been two years since Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state health director Amy Acton appeared at a lectern in the Ohio Statehouse, warning of an imminent threat posed by COVID-19, a mysterious respiratory illness spreading in other countries and gaining a foothold in the U.S.

While Columbus dropped its mask mandate Monday, all four major Columbus-area health systems — OhioHealth, Mount Carmel Health System, Nationwide Children’s and Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center — will continue to require patients, visitors, and staff to mask up, according to spokespersons from each health entity.