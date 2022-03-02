COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday. 

Numbers as of Tuesday, March 1 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,654,991+1,051
Hospitalizations112,480+117
ICU admissions13,235+6
Deaths*36,822+242
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,900.

The department reported 1,916 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,226,496 which is 61.82% of the state’s population. And 3,088 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,0534.4%18.6%
In ICU1954.83%25.04%
On ventilator1352.77%70.84%

Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7. The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio. 