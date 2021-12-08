COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,752,508 (+8,707) cases, leading to 88,960 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,028 (+53) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,832,266 people — 58.45% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 8,860 from the previous day.

ODH reported 160 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,011. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

For Monday-Sunday last week, ODH reported 52,243 cases, the most in a week during the Delta wave and the fourth week of the last five to see an increase in cases over the previous week. Cases were down last week during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 21-day case average now sits at 6,289. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.