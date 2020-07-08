Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 60,181 cases, 2,991 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the COVID-19 coronavirus case numbers Wednesday afternoon.

As of July 8, a total of 60,181(+1,277) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,991 (+21) deaths and 8,489 (+106) hospitalizations. There are 41,438 presumed recovered cases in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

No press conference is scheduled for Wednesday. The next briefing is expected to be held Thursday, July 9.

Governor DeWine says the day-to-day increase is above the state’s 21-day average, and that average continues to increase.

The governor announced the Ohio Department of Health will issue an order to the seven counties in red to require masks. This order will stay in place as long as they are at a red or purple level.

“What’s going on in these counties is very frightening, it should frighten the people of those counties,” said Governor DeWine. “The good news is we can fight back, there is something we can do.”

A color-coded system was revealed last week, showing the extent of virus spread in the state.

Alert Level 1 – Yellow – Counties triggering one or zero indicators. 53 counties are now at this level.

Alert Level 2 – Orange – Counties trigger 2 or 3 indicators. 28 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 3 – Red – Counties trigger 4 or 5 indicators. 7 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 4 – Purple – Counties trigger 6 or 7 indicators. No counties are under this level, but Franklin County is approaching this phase.

Masks must be worn in any indoor location (not a residence), when they are unable to maintain social distancing outside, when in a ride sharing vehicle. It does not apply to anyone under 10 or anyone who can’t safely wear a face covering.