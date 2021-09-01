Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Daily numbers will include more than 1,000 delayed positive cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will says Wednesday’s COVID-19 data will include more than 1,000 extra cases due to a lab reporting delay in mid August.

According to the ODH, there will be 1,021 positive COVID-19 added to Wednesday’s numbers because of a lab reporting delay that affected antigen testing between Aug. 15-25. The ODH says the issue has been resolved, and the daily cases are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, August 31, a total of 1,220,900 (+5,914) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,771 (+318) hospitalizations and 8,836 (+29) ICU admissions. A total of 6,071,385 Ohioans — 51.94% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,804 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 67 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,866. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now more than 3,500. Tuesday’s numbers of cases are the most since the state saw 7,271 on Jan. 21.

The state surpassed 1.2 million cases Friday, taking 96 days to add 100,000 cases.

With the addition of Friday’s 4,855 new cases reported by ODH, last week’s Monday-Friday total reached 21,742. That’s the most Ohio has seen since Jan. 25-29.