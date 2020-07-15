Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 69,311 cases, 3075 deaths; DeWine address planned

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio has been released by the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday.

As of July 15, a total of 69,311(+1,316) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,075(+6) deaths and 9,209(+160) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 47,303 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. Mike DeWine, after cancelling a Tuesday briefing, has scheduled a Wednesday evening address on Ohio’s COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s address is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. from the statehouse.

Tuesday’s briefing was canceled just hours before it was set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Dewine’s office did not give a reason for the cancellation, except to say the governor was not sick and there was no emergency.

DeWine is scheduled to speak about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. The governor’s office said the governor is “going to have a conversation with the citizens of Ohio on where we are in this pandemic and where Ohio could be headed.”

The governor’s office said it will not be the traditional press briefing format. No questions will be taken. There will be a regular briefing Thursday afternoon, according to DeWine’s office.

Throughout the month of July, new daily cases have increased by at least 1,000 cases on 10 of 14 days so far.