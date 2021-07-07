Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 317 new cases, 22 deaths reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Wednesday, July 7, 1,113,006 (+317) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,819 (+47) hospitalizations and 8,343 (+6) ICU admissions. A total of 5,604,373 Ohioans — 47.95% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 6,041 from the previous day.

ODH reported 22 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total at 20,366. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Ohio hit 1.1 million COVID-19 cases on May 26. It took 70 days for Ohio to go from 1 million to 1.1 million cases. That’s the longest time between 100,000 milestones since the 82 days it took for Ohio to go from 100,000 to 200,000 cases (July 30 to Oct. 20, 2020).

Cases MilestoneDate HitDays BetweenRank
100,000July 30, 2020210 days1.
200,000Oct. 20, 202082 days2.
300,000Nov. 10, 202021 days5.
400,000Nov. 22, 202012 daysT-9.
500,000Dec. 2, 202010 days11.
600,000Dec. 14, 202012 daysT-9.
700,000Dec. 28, 202014 days7.
800,000Jan. 1013 days8.
900,000Jan. 2818 days6.
1 millionMarch 1748 days4.
1.1 millionMay 2670 days3.
Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com