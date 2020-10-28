Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,607 new cases, 17 additional deaths

DeWine said 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now high-incidence for virus spread as determined by the CDC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, a total of 205,347 (+2,607) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,256 (+17) deaths and 18,606 (+173) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 163,472 recovered cases in the state.

“Every Ohioan needs to be alarmed by what we are seeing,” DeWine said.

DeWine said 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now high-incidence for virus spread as determined by the CDC. He asked leaders in those counties to redouble their efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

And with Halloween coming up, DeWine also asked people to reconsider whether they attend gatherings of any size with friends or extended family.

On the public health advisory map released last Thursday by the state Department of Health, Franklin, Madison, Union and Licking counties are at level 3, or red, in Central Ohio. Delaware, Pickaway and Fairfield counties are at level 2, or orange. There are 38 counties at level 3, the most since the pandemic began.