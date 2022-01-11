COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 11 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,226,881+19,611
Hospitalizations100,272+442
ICU admissions12,114+55
Deaths*30,435+363
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 17,100.

The department reported 8,273 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,068,240, which is 60.47% of the state’s population. And 23,323 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,72726.9%16.1%
In ICU1,24328.26%14.21%
On ventilator85017.03%59.13%

Some Ohio State professors are pushing for remote learning as students returned for in-person classes Monday. The CEO of Pfizer said the company is aiming to have a vaccine to target the omicron variant ready in March. Private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight COVID-19 tests per month starting Saturday.