COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 22 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,647,048
|+1,369
|Hospitalizations
|111,707
|+124
|ICU admissions
|13,159
|+24
|Deaths*
|36,267
|+774
The 21-day case average is below 2,900.
The department reported 1,764 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,214,879 which is 61.72% of the state’s population. And 3,162 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,450
|6.1%
|17%
|In ICU
|286
|7.02%
|24.16%
|On ventilator
|195
|3.89%
|69.73%
Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows hospitalizations are down nearly 80% from the all-time high six weeks ago, causing some encouragement for state doctors. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.