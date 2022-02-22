COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 22 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,647,048 +1,369 Hospitalizations 111,707 +124 ICU admissions 13,159 +24 Deaths* 36,267 +774 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,900.

The department reported 1,764 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,214,879 which is 61.72% of the state’s population. And 3,162 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,450 6.1% 17% In ICU 286 7.02% 24.16% On ventilator 195 3.89% 69.73%

Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows hospitalizations are down nearly 80% from the all-time high six weeks ago, causing some encouragement for state doctors. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.