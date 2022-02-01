COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

The reported case number of 4,160 is the lowest reported daily number of cases in 71 days when the state reported 4,123 cases on Nov. 21.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 31 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,580,405 +4,160 Hospitalizations 107,370 +151 ICU admissions 12,721 +19 Deaths* 33,071 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 17,700.

The department reported 1,456 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,166,644 which is 61.31% of the state’s population. And 4,160 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 4,044 16.6% 20.6% In ICU 760 17.84% 21.67% On ventilator 553 10.86% 64.79%

A vaccine has still not been approved for the youngest American, meaning thousands of families are managing life while not being able to get some of their children vaccinated. However, Moderna announced Monday that U.S. health regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that’s been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago. A loss of smell and taste are two distinct symptoms of COVID-19, and for some people they don’t return. For others, smell returns in a disturbing, distorted way.