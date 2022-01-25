COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m.
The ODH announced Tuesday that a processing error will lead to an artificially lowered amount of cases reported when the numbers are released.
Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 24 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,515,949
|+9,774
|Hospitalizations
|105,059
|+300
|ICU admissions
|12,517
|+26
|Deaths*
|31,987
|N/A
This is the first time since Dec. 19-20, 2021 the state has reported under 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days.
The 21-day case average is above 21,100.
The department reported 1,962 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,141,231 which is 61.09% of the state’s population. And 6,691 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,222
|21.3%
|15.8%
|In ICU
|1,006
|23.23%
|16%
|On ventilator
|680
|13.26%
|60.97%
The highly contagious but quickly moving omicron variant of COVID-19 may be past its peak in Ohio, per the latest data on cases and hospitalizations in the state. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit.