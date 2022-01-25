COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m.

The ODH announced Tuesday that a processing error will lead to an artificially lowered amount of cases reported when the numbers are released.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 24 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,515,949 +9,774 Hospitalizations 105,059 +300 ICU admissions 12,517 +26 Deaths* 31,987 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

This is the first time since Dec. 19-20, 2021 the state has reported under 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days.

The 21-day case average is above 21,100.

The department reported 1,962 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,141,231 which is 61.09% of the state’s population. And 6,691 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,222 21.3% 15.8% In ICU 1,006 23.23% 16% On ventilator 680 13.26% 60.97%

The highly contagious but quickly moving omicron variant of COVID-19 may be past its peak in Ohio, per the latest data on cases and hospitalizations in the state. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit.