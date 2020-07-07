Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 58,904 cases, 2,970 deaths, 41,438 recoveries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are holding a press conference to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of July 7, a total of 58,904 (+948) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,970 (+43) deaths and 8,383 (+134) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 41,438 (+625) recovered cases in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine says the day-to-day increase is above the state’s 21-day average, and that average continues to increase.

DeWine said the age of people with the coronavirus is getting younger here in Ohio and nationwide. One concern is no matter who gets it first, the risk of mortality will be passed on to the most vulnerable.

The governor announced the Ohio Department of Health will issue an order to the seven counties in red to require masks (mostly inside public places). This order will stay in place as long as they are at a red or purple level.

A color-coded system was revealed last week, showing the extent of virus spread in the state.

Alert Level 1 – Yellow – Counties triggering one or zero indicators. 53 counties are now at this level.

Alert Level 2 – Orange – Counties trigger 2 or 3 indicators. 28 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 3 – Red – Counties trigger 4 or 5 indicators. 7 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 4 – Purple – Counties trigger 6 or 7 indicators. No counties are under this level, but Franklin County is approaching this phase.

Last week, Governor DeWine announced school reopening guidelines for the state.