Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine briefing at 2pm, announcement on sports expected

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Monday, August 17, a total of 109,062 (+775) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,832 (+6) deaths and 12,319 (+83) hospitalizations. There are presumed 87,764 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine is expected to make an announcement on fall sports, Tuesday.

DeWine says he has confidence in coaches to instill safety measures in their student athletes and to stress responsibility.

“But it’s also important what young people do when they’re not playing, when they’re home, when they’re out and about. So, I think having coaches focus on that, we always look to our coaches for leadership, in the era of the pandemic and fighting the coronavirus, is probably their most important job,” says DeWine.

“Go 100 percent, never stop,” said Bishop Hartley junior Treyvhon Saunders.

COVID-19 has brought its challenges to every phase of daily life, but at Bishop Hartley, it’s business as usual on the practice field.

“Just try to go the hardest because you never know, corona could come back, you know,” Saunders said. “We might not have a season, so we just try to make every practice the best.”

DeWine also stated Thursday, that there will be restrictions on the amount of fans at sporting events, but it will ultimately be up to schools and parents if sports will be played this fall.