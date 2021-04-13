Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine schedules 3pm briefing after state pauses J & J vaccines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and several state health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 3 p.m., Tuesday, specifically discussing the decision to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Shortly after the FDA recommended pausing the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine said he and state health officials are advising providers to follow the recommendation. The vaccine has been linked to blood clots in some recipients.

As of Monday, April 12, a total of 1,041,389 (+1,934) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 54,167 (+89) hospitalizations and 7,549 (+18) ICU admissions. A total of 4,122,416 Ohioans — 35.27% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

The Department of Health is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. The latest total is 18,827.

During the briefing last Thursday, DeWine and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Department of Health, expressed concern at the increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, as more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to infiltrate the state.

“It’s clear that Ohio and the nation are enduring yet another wave of COVID-19, but … this time it’s being driven by new variants of the original virus,” Vanderhoff said. “We’re seeing this in the numbers.”

Franklin County has been placed on the watchlist for Level 4, the highest level of disease spread, on this week’s Public Health Advisory Map. The last time Franklin County was at Level 4, or purple, was in December.

In his most recent update on where the state stands in meeting the standard for lifting pandemic health orders, DeWine said the rate is at 183.7, an increase from last week. DeWine has set a benchmark of 50 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks for those orders to end.