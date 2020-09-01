Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,453 new cases, 27 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Monday, September 1, a total of 124,610 (+1,453) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,165 (+27) deaths and 13,479 (+103) hospitalizations. There are presumed 102,631 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine says it’s not surprising we are seeing an increase in cases as students head back to school.

DeWine said since the beginning of the pandemic, Ohio has worked to increase the state’s testing capacity.

“We’re not where we need to be… it’s a work in progress,” said DeWine.

He says the state needs to keep pushing for new ways to test for COVID-19.