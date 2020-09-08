Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday Update: 656 new cases, 22 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, a total of 131,992 (+656) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,298 (+17) deaths and 13,967 (+80) hospitalizations. There are presumed 110,279 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine opened Tuesday’s press briefing by giving condolences to the family of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

The governor was joined by Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson. She said testing at Ohio State is focused on students living in dorms, as well as commuters and faculty and staff. Around 40,000 students have been tested.

She said 1,500 students have tested positive. The rate of positivity in students has been decreasing.

Dr. Johnson attributes the decrease in positivity to effective contact tracing and quarantine protocols. She also said messaging about social distancing and wearing masks has had an effect.

Looking at numbers for individual counties, Franklin County made its way back into the top 10 of cases per 100,000 residents.