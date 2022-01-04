COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,093,074+20,411
Hospitalizations97,684+708
ICU admissions11,860+57
Deaths*29,674+227
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just above 14,100.

The department reported 8,306 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,012,836, which is 59.99% of the state’s population. And 24,236 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,25724.6%16.8%
In ICU1,30528.71%13.31%
On ventilator84217.12%57.15%

