COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,093,074 +20,411 Hospitalizations 97,684 +708 ICU admissions 11,860 +57 Deaths* 29,674 +227 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just above 14,100.

The department reported 8,306 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,012,836, which is 59.99% of the state’s population. And 24,236 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,257 24.6% 16.8% In ICU 1,305 28.71% 13.31% On ventilator 842 17.12% 57.15%

