COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be holding a news conference, Thursday, to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Vanderhoff will be joined by other state health leaders, including Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases with OhioHealth and multiple others.

The ODH is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,752,508 (+8,707) cases, leading to 88,960 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,028 (+53) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,832,266 people — 58.45% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 8,860 from the previous day.

ODH reported 160 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,011. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

For Monday-Sunday last week, ODH reported 52,243 cases, the most in a week during the Delta wave and the fourth week of the last five to see an increase in cases over the previous week. Cases were down last week during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 21-day case average now sits at 6,289. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.