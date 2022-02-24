COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday. 

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 23 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,648,371+1,323
Hospitalizations111,905+198
ICU admissions13,170+11
Deaths*36,267N/A
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,400. 

The department reported 2,554 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,217,008 which is 61.74% of the state’s population. And 4,077 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,3455.6%16.7%
In ICU2816.9%22.6%
On ventilator1793.56%69.55%

A growing list of central Ohio districts doing away with requiring masks to combat COVID-19. Both Groveport Madison and Worthington school districts announced Wednesday they were dropping their mask mandates for both students and staff. Franklin County dropped from the highest level of COVID-19 transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map Wednesday, pushing Columbus one step closer to lifting its mask mandate.