COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.
Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 23 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,648,371
|+1,323
|Hospitalizations
|111,905
|+198
|ICU admissions
|13,170
|+11
|Deaths*
|36,267
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 2,400.
The department reported 2,554 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,217,008 which is 61.74% of the state’s population. And 4,077 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,345
|5.6%
|16.7%
|In ICU
|281
|6.9%
|22.6%
|On ventilator
|179
|3.56%
|69.55%
A growing list of central Ohio districts doing away with requiring masks to combat COVID-19. Both Groveport Madison and Worthington school districts announced Wednesday they were dropping their mask mandates for both students and staff. Franklin County dropped from the highest level of COVID-19 transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map Wednesday, pushing Columbus one step closer to lifting its mask mandate.