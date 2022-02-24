COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 23 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,648,371 +1,323 Hospitalizations 111,905 +198 ICU admissions 13,170 +11 Deaths* 36,267 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,400.

The department reported 2,554 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,217,008 which is 61.74% of the state’s population. And 4,077 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,345 5.6% 16.7% In ICU 281 6.9% 22.6% On ventilator 179 3.56% 69.55%

A growing list of central Ohio districts doing away with requiring masks to combat COVID-19. Both Groveport Madison and Worthington school districts announced Wednesday they were dropping their mask mandates for both students and staff. Franklin County dropped from the highest level of COVID-19 transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map Wednesday, pushing Columbus one step closer to lifting its mask mandate.