COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 10 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,625,551 +4,176 Hospitalizations 110,208 +257 ICU admissions 12,983 +25 Deaths* 34,592 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 8,000.

The department reported 3,760 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,189,200 which is 61.50% of the state’s population. And 5,560 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 2,669 10.9% 16.7% In ICU 552 13.34% 20.08% On ventilator 377 7.22% 67.11%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. Doctors are cautiously optimistic the trend of dropping cases will continue, saying with people staying indoors due to this past week’s winter storm, there has been less of an opportunity for the virus to spread.