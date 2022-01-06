COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 6 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,132,266
|+19,442
|Hospitalizations
|98,730
|+453
|ICU admissions
|11,956
|+43
|Deaths*
|29,674
|n/a
The 21-day case average is above 14,900.
The department reported 9,738 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,032,160, which is 60.16% of the state’s population. And 31,977 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,536
|25.9%
|15.7%
|In ICU
|1,313
|28.98%
|14.17%
|On ventilator
|877
|17.87%
|56.85%
Ohio’s nursing homes said they’re facing a staffing shortage that is getting worse every day. The official number of reported COVID-19 cases could be significantly underestimated, according to health leaders. The disparity comes from an unknown number of unreported at-home rapid test results. Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they’re eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.