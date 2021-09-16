Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesay, Sept. 15, a total of 1,319,265 (+7,747) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 69,067 (+292) hospitalizations and 9,129 (+18) ICU admissions. A total of 6,200,966 people — or 53.05% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 10,298 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 111 deaths, Tuesday, bringing the total to 21,265. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 5,800, as some Ohio intensive care units are running out of beds.

During a briefing Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was joined by a number of leaders from the state’s children’s hospitals, all of whom discussed how rising COVID-19 cases among school-aged children is putting a strain on all of the state’s hospitals, not just children’s facilities.

According to the governor, COVID cases among children have risen nationally by 240 nationwide since early August. However, in Ohio, that increase is 2,000 percent.

“COVID cases are increasing at nearly twice the rate among school-age children as compared to how they’re increasing among the rest of the population,” DeWine said.

The governor said 54.4 percent of Ohio’s students are under some form of mask mandate.

“The data is now clear that there is a higher level of COVID in school districts where masks are not required, and that is some very, very significant pieces of information,” DeWine said.

Despite the case numbers and testimonials from the medical experts, DeWine said his hands were tied as far as being able to do anything beyond recommendations and offering what he called “direct appeals” from health experts.

Ohio recorded 9,019 coronavirus cases last Friday, the most during the Delta wave. It was the highest one-day total since Jan. 8 (9,535).

Just 17 days in the entire pandemic has Ohio seen 9,000 cases, and only 10 days have seen more than 10,000. The state’s highest one-day total was set on Nov. 23 with 11,885 cases.