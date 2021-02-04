Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 4,100 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided several updates Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts in Ohio. You can watch him in the player above.

As of Feb. 4, a total of 910,847 (+4,120) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 11,509 (+79) deaths and 47,110 (+237) hospitalizations. A total of 935,383 Ohioans have started the vaccination process.

On Jan. 27, the statewide curfew was moved, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the first time since it was enacted in November. DeWine said the curfew would remain at 11 p.m. for two weeks as the state monitors hospitalization rates for COVID-19. And he said Thursday that if numbers continue their recent downward trend that the curfew could be changed or even removed next week.

Under the state’s plan, if the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26 and below 2,500 for the past three days. Here are the counts for the past seven days:

Jan. 29: 2,705

Jan. 30: 2,513

Jan. 31: 2,461

Feb. 1: 2,519

Feb. 2: 2,486

Feb. 3: 2,380

Feb. 4: 2,252

“We’ll take a look at it next Thursday,” DeWine said, “and we may be able to take the curfew off. Now, we don’t know what’s coming. What goes down can come up back. We hope it doesn’t, but this virus has taught us that it has a mind of its own.”

There were no changes on the state’s Public Health Advisory map from last week. Franklin and all of its surrounding counties remain at red, or Level 3.

The state’s vaccination program continues this week for Ohioans 70 and older, for residents with certain medical disorders and for school personnel. Next week, the group will expand to include Ohioans 65 and older. DeWine said the state will then hold with the vaccine available to those groups for several weeks because of the limited supply.

DeWine reported that in a conversation with vaccine manufacturer Pfizer that he expects the state to start receiving more weekly doses of its vaccine by mid-February and that the amount should be double its current amount by the end of March. He said Moderna, which makes the other approved COVID-19 vaccine, is increasing production, too.