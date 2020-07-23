Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine to provide 2pm update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, will provide the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state at 2pm, Thursday.

As of Wednesday, July 22, a total of 78,742 (+1,527) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,235 (+16) deaths and 9,864 (+128) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 54,426 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

During Wednesday’s update, Governor DeWine announced the mask order that previously only included counties with high rates of spread will be extended to the entire state.

The mandate takes effect at 6 p.m. on July 22.

According to the order, masks must be worn at all times when at an indoor location that is not a residence, outdoors when unable to keep six feet of social distance, and when waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, taxi, car service private rideshare.

Gov. DeWine also addressed a situation where 45 students from Belmont County recently traveled to Myrtle Beach. Sixteen of those travelers initially tested positive for COVID-19. Now, 28 of those travelers have.

The governor also issued a travel advisory for those who travel to and from nine states and Puerto Rico.

Alabama

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Mississippi

Nevada

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Texas

Travelers from those states are asked to self quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those who visit from another state.