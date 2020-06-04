Coronavirus in Ohio: 490 new cases, 40 new deaths reported

There are a total of 37,282 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,339 deaths

Editor’s note: This story corrects the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Mahoning County. Watch Tuesday’s full Coronavirus in Ohio update from Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton in the video.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WKBN) — Governor Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing this Thursday on coronavirus conditions in Ohio out of respect for a George Floyd memorial service, rather, the Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data.

DeWine also asked everyone in Ohio to observe a moment of silence at 2 p.m. Thursday in honor of Floyd.

As of Thursday, there are a total of 37,282 (+490) cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,339 (+40) deaths and 6,312 (+61) hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 1,623 (+19) required intensive care.

In Columbiana County, the Health District reported a total of 893 COVID-19 cases, with 522 being inmates at the federal prison and 71 being long term care patients. There have been 54 virus-related deaths, nine were inmates and 28 were long term care patients.

In Mahoning County, the Health District reported 1,466 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths to date. There have also been 318 hospitalizations. Youngstown is reporting 326 cases, 60 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.

In Trumbull County, the Health District reported a total of 51 deaths and 596 cases. There have been 182 hospitalizations, and 65 people are being monitored in quarantine — 18 in Warren City. They are also keeping track of 82 suspected cases. In all, 517 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 106 from Warren City.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton last held a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

DeWine said Tuesday they have been working with the Department of Education on reopening Ohio schools. The state fully intends to have school in the fall. The start dates are up to individual boards of education.

The state is working on a broad outline of health guidelines for schools.

DeWine also announced that all surgeries in Ohio can resume. Facilities must continue to monitor their PPE stockpile. The use of telehealth is still encouraged whenever possible.

Daycares in Ohio were officially allowed to reopen Sunday, as long as they follow guidelines by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At last Thursday’s briefing, DeWine announced the state is expanding its criteria for who can get tested for the coronavirus. He also touched on the role of pharmacists, as they are at the front line of our health care system. DeWine said the Ohio Pharmacy Board will allow pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests in Ohio.

Starting June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities can allow outside visitation in Ohio. As for visitation in nursing homes, DeWine says we’re not there yet. DeWine said they will continue to lift restrictions slowly if things go well. Facilities will be asked to create a plan for social distancing, masks and taking the temperature of visitors.