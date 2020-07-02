Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine holds briefing, announces plans for schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a statehouse update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m. Thursday, where he is expected to make an announcement in regards to the reopening of schools in the fall.

As of July 2, a total of 52,865 (+1,076) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,876 (+13) deaths and 7,911 hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Thursday’s numbers have not yet been released. Governor DeWine said during the press conference that the website had been hacked.

The governor started Thursday’s briefing discussing guidance for reopening K-12 schools. DeWine says we have an obligation to educate our children and keep them safe. Local control of our schools is important but state has an obligation to give children an education.

DeWine said they have developed guidelines each school should follow, but will also allow for schools to adjust to their situation.

Guidelines include:

Assessing symptoms

Washing and sanitizing hands to prevent spread

Thorough cleaning of the school environment

Practice social distancing

Implement face coverings policy

Governor DeWine says the social distancing guidelines will certainly make things look different. He said some schools may stagger lunch times or even have modified schedules.

Governor DeWine announced Monday that nursing homes in Ohio will open for outdoor visitation beginning July 20.