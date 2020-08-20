Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, August 19, a total of 110,881 (+958) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,907 (+36) deaths and 12,529 (+93) hospitalizations. There are presumed 90,436 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine announced the signing of a health order that provides guidelines for Ohio sports to move forward this fall.

DeWine announced he would be signing the order during his Tuesday briefing. DeWine added schools will also be allowed to play fall sports in the spring if that’s what they decide to do.

No spectators will be allowed, other than family members or those ‘very close’ to the particular child.

Leading up to the announcement on fall sports in the state, Governor DeWine spoke with Dr. James Borchers from Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Borchers says when we are able to provide athletes a healthy environment and when they follow proper procedures around the facilities it makes a big difference. They’ve found it’s difficult to have organized sports when the community is not a healthy environment.

There is concern about myocarditis for athletes who contract and recover from COVID-19. Governor DeWine says the order will include precautions for myocarditis. Dr. Borchers says they are learning quite a bit about this and prevention by having healthy communities will be key.

Dr. Borchers says if an athlete has been COVID-19 positive they should meet with their doctor and have an assessment before they return to sports.