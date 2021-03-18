COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided several updates Thursday on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Ohio.

As of March 18, a total of 995,785 (+2,104) cases had been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 51,993 (+156) hospitalizations and 7,312 (+17) ICU admissions. A total of 2,567,312 people — or 21.96% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

Thursday marks the first time that the state has added over 2,000 new cases in a day since March 3.

DeWine spoke from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, where the state is conducting a mass vaccination clinic. It’s a pop-up clinic using doses that originally were held in reserve for long-term care facilities but were not needed there.

State officials scheduled clinics in Cincinnati and at Ohio State’s St. John Arena in Columbus to administer those doses. A total of 12,500 are expected to be vaccinated at the two clinics.

The latest Public Health Advisory System map showed more counties dropping from level 3, or red. There were five counties at level 1, or yellow: Auglaize, Meigs, Mercer, Shelby and Vinton. There were 22 counties at level 2, or yellow. The remaining 61 counties, including Franklin and all of its surrounding counties, were at level 3.

The state is expanding its vaccination program starting Friday, with those 40 and older becoming eligible in addition to more people who meet certain medical conditions. The state has an online portal for scheduling vaccinations, where users can search for providers by location or ZIP code.

The Department of Health is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. The ODH reported Tuesday a total number of 17,992 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.