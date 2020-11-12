Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 7,101 new cases, 35 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, a total of 274,457 (+7,101) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,658 (+35) deaths and 21,558 (+268) hospitalizations.

The amount of cases reported Thursday were the highest since Ohio began recording the data.

During Governor DeWine’s address Wednesday, the governor announced new restrictions on gatherings and a new mask mandate aimed at retail businesses.

DeWine said some attribute the spike to more testing. He said the truth of the matter is that testing has not even doubled, but cases have gone up almost four times.

Despite improved treatment for COVID-19 and great work by healthcare professionals, DeWine says too many Ohioans are dying.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, incoming chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said Monday that while state hospitals are better prepared than they were in the spring with protective equipment and patient capacity, there are concerns of staffing issues if the virus continues to spread at its current pace.

The concern is a high number of physicians, nurses and other health-care professionals becoming ill and being unable to work.

“When they have to quarantine, they cannot be at the bedside,” Vanderhoff said.

DeWine also announced a new order that will place significant new restrictions on gatherings including requiring everyone to be seated and wearing a mask unless they’re eating or drinking. Businesses are also not allowed to permit dancing or games.