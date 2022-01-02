COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The reported numbers on Sunday will reflect the past 48 hours of data with the Ohio Department of Health not reporting numbers on New Year’s Day.

Numbers as of Friday, Dec. 31 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,016,095 +20,598 Hospitalizations 96,443 +250 ICU admissions 11,749 +19 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is more than 11,700. Dec. 31 marked the highest daily total for new cases, and the health department reported that cases may have been undercounted because of the high volume coming in.

The state surpassed 2 million total reported cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 31.

With the latest update on deaths, the median age is now 77. The median age for reported cases is 39.

On Dec. 31, the department reported 10,382 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 6,996,480, which is 59.85% of the state’s population. And 34,235 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 31:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,601 22.5% 17.1% In ICU 1,240 27.65% 12.56% On ventilator 770 16.09% 57.89%

Top federal health official are looking into adding a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for those who are asymptomatic. Schools across the country are returning from winter break with COVID-19 protocol tweaks. More than 200 Marines were separated from service for refusing the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Boosters protect cancer patients, according to a new study.