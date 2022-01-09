COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 9 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,189,228 +19,089 Hospitalizations 99,531 +92 ICU admissions 12,038 +6 Deaths* 30,072 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 15,700.

The department reported 9,547 people started the vaccination process Saturday, bringing the total to 7,051,447, which is 60.32% of the state’s population. And 33,644 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,541 26.6% 18.4% In ICU 1,318 29.79% 15.33% On ventilator 843 17.27% 59.80%

Gyms in Central Ohio are reinforcing its COVID protocols amidst the ongoing surge of cases. Services in areas across the country are breaking down due to the omicron variant. The omicron variant’s mutation is causing more breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated individuals and even individuals with a booster shot.