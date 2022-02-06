COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Sunday’s reported new cases number of 2,070 is the lowest case number reported by ODH over a 24-hour period since early August.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 6 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,610,125 +2,070 Hospitalizations 109,002 +48 ICU admissions 12,867 +3 Deaths* 34,217 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 10,800.

The department reported 1,242 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,180,129 which is 61.43% of the state’s population. And 3,644 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 3,109 13.2% 22.4% In ICU 646 16.03% 22.16% On ventilator 454 9.16% 67.31%

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. President Joe Biden issued a statement in response to America’s COVID death tally hitting 900,000, calling it “another tragic milestone.”