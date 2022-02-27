COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

With 577 cases reported today in Ohio, that is the fewest reported in one day since July 26, 2021.

From Monday through Sunday, a total of 8,383 cases were reported. That is the fewest cases reported from Monday to Sunday since July 26 to Aug. 1, 2021. That period had 8,030 cases reported.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 27 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,653,211 +577 Hospitalizations 112,307 +18 ICU admissions 13,214 +0 Deaths* 36,580 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,100.

The department reported 1,112 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,224,308 which is 61.80% of the state’s population. And 2,914 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,108 4.7% 22.3% In ICU 213 5.27% 28.9% On ventilator 141 2.81% 71.91%

The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio. Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday.