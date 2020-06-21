Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 44,808 cases, 2,700 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, a total of 44,808 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,700 deaths and 7,242 hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations 1,844 were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health says the data is added as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine began Thursday’s news conference discussing a rise in numbers in several southwest Ohio.

DeWine said Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Warren and Hamilton counties have all had an increase of coronavirus numbers in the past two weeks.

DeWine said the Ohio National Guard will be called into these counties to help with increased testing.

DeWine also urged residents to continue to get tested and provided information about pop-up testing sites in several communities in Ohio. He said the plan for these counties will be the same for any county that has a severe increase in numbers. For more information go to Coronavirus.Ohio.gov.

DeWine also announced Ohio’s hospitals have banded together to stockpile personal protective equipment (PPE) for use should the state’s long-term care facilities experience a spike in COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

During Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards said there is an increase in the number of kids testing positive for COVID-19 during the last few weeks.

She said for kids who have symptoms of a respiratory viral disease, a larger percentage of them are testing positive for coronavirus than what was occurring earlier in the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement Thursday that beginning June 22, contact practice can begin for sports such as football and basketball in Ohio.