Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday: 2,400 new cases, 59 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the state’s latest COVID-19 case numbers.

As of Sunday, Oct. 31, the state reports a total of 1,545,327 (+2,416) cases, leading to 79,832 (+59) hospitalizations and 10,132 (+4) ICU admissions. A total of 6,478,676 people — or 55.42% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 3,767 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 363 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 24,527. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is below 3,700.